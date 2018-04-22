Mohun Bagan rope in FC Goa defender Amey Ranawade

The Kolkata giants are wasting no time to build a formidable squad for the upcoming season after failing to win silverware in the 2017-18 season...

Amey Ranawade is all set to don the iconic Green and Maroon colours after Mohun Bagan secured his services for the 2018-19 season, Goal can confirm.

The 20-year old is a versatile defender who can play as a right wing-back and can also slot in at the centre of defence. He was signed by FC Goa for the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) season but was one of the fringe players of the star-studded side. He made his first appearance for the Gaurs in the recently concluded Super Cup in the semi-final against East Bengal.

Previously, he had travelled to Japan to participate in the SAARC U-14 programme and was also named in the Indian U-19 squad for the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers in Palestine.

With Arijit Bagui being heavily linked with arch-rivals East Bengal, Ranawade is expected to get considerable playing time during the Calcutta Football League (CFL).

The Mariners have secured the services of Bengal skipper Jiten Murmu and midfield dynamo Tirthankar Sarkar for the upcoming season as well.

Murmu was in fine form in the recently concluded Santosh Trophy but his antics against Kerala during the tie-breaker in the final will be remembered for a long time. The skipper put on the gloves and a bib to take up goalkeeping responsibilities. However, he remained rooted to the spot as Kerala's S. Seesan blasted his shot into the top right corner to win the Santosh Trophy.

Whereas Sarkar, a product of Mohun Bagan’s SAIL football academy in Durgapur, earned his place in the Bagan squad after his impressive displays with Bengal. He is currently with Mohammedan Sporting Club and plying his trade in the I-League second division. This will be his second stint with the 2014 I-League champions as he had formerly spent three years (2014-16) with the club.





