Mohamed Salah a different player to Luis Suarez - Milner

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has played down comparison between teammate Mohamed Salah and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez.

Salah who joined the Merseyside outfit for a club record fee this summer has scored 12 goals in 15 league appearances this campaign and he is on course to match Saurez’s 31 league goals for the Reds in the 2013-14 season.

Following his assist for Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, the Egypt international has now had a hand in 15 goals in as many league games this season.

“Both are top players, but Mo [Salah] will want to be his own player,” Milner told Sky Sports.

“It is obviously nice being compared to top players, but ultimately he wants to play his own way.

“He is a different player to Suarez and hopefully he can keep delivering and improving.”

Salah and Suarez are likely to face each other at the 2018 World Cup in Russia when Egypt and Uruguay lock horns in their opening Group A fixture on June 15.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to continue his brilliant form in front of goal when the Reds welcome Spartak Moscow for Wednesday's Uefa Champions League game.