Williams' next 'challenge' on sickness benefits

Sonny Bill Williams demanded more challenging opponents as he tries to build his heavyweight boxing career.

What he got was a heavy weight, literally, who is under investigation for taking taxpayer sickness benefits for an injured elbow, The Daily Telegraph reported.

South Aucklander Allpate Liava'a, dubbed "Lard Of The Ring" in the New Zealand press, hasn't won a heavyweight clash in three years.

New revelations found he claimed benefits for a case of tennis elbow, and received payments from the New Zealand government.

He has since stopped receiving the payments.

Although the elbow injury was apparently enough to stop Liava'a working, but it won't stop him taking on Williams in Sunday's showdown.

"It's very bad but it's good enough to hit somebody," Liava'a said yesterday to a New Zealand reporter.

"It's not 100 per cent, but don't tell Sonny Bill."

"I'll go and talk to them [boxing authorities], so that they're aware, because I thought it would be all right," Liava'a said.

"Plus I was too busy with training and music. But that's a good idea. I should go talk to them and tell them."

Liava'a, who is also working on a gospel music album, was previously on sickness benefits due to an issue with his voice.

New Zealand authorities are to cancel Liava'a's benefit on June 17, it is understood.

New Zealand Social Development Minister Paula Bennett could not believe he was able to box, yet had an injury so bad it prevented him from working.

Williams' manager Khoder Nasser talked up Liava'a's chances in the ring, but said he didn't know about the boxer's benefits claim.

"People have seen him [Liava'a] in the gym, training hard and doing 60 spars a week. So he looks fit and ready," Nasser said last night.

"He could be bluffing, or anything, we just don't know. But Sonny's got his cut left hand, so he's injured too. We are just training like usual."