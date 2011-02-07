Action film star Steven Seagal accompanied UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva to the Octagon at UFC 126 on Saturday night before Silva knocked Vitor Belfort out with a highlight reel front kick. Seagal was not just there for star power. According to Silva, he learned the kick from Seagal.



"Steven Seagal helped me perfect that kick. That was a kick we were working on before I stepped in," Silva said through a translator at the post-fight press conference. "This was a kick that I trained a lot."



Check out our UFC video channel.



Seagal is known for the movies "Above the Law" and "Out for Justice," but he's also an accomplished martial artist, holding a black belt in aikido, a Japanese martial art, that he earned in Japan. His prowess has helped Silva become Yahoo! Sports' second-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in MMA.



Watch the video below.



He trains at the elite Black House gym with Silva, UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo and several other high level fighters, and is seen in this Brazilian video teaching Silva and other Blackhouse fighters.



This wasn't his first time at a fight with Silva, as he accompanied him to the cage before Silva's comeback victory at UFC 117. Now, Seagal can add two-time winning corner man to his resume.



UFC knockout kick inspired by Steven Seagal