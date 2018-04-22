News

UFC world erupts over crazy never-before-seen finish
UFC world erupts over crazy never-before-seen finish
Ring caller brutally botches winner's announcement
Ring caller brutally botches winner announcement - twice

Amir Khan returns to boxing with incredible 39-second KO

7Sport /

British boxing champ Amir Khan has made a blistering return to the ring, obliterating Phil Lo Greco in just 39 seconds.

The 31-year-old had not fought for two years, since being beaten by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas in May 2016, and he made up for lost time by knocking Canadian Lo Greco down twice in the early stages on Saturday.

Khan, in his first bout on British soil in five years, sent Lo Greco to the canvas with a swift one-two combination inside the opening 30 seconds and the contest was over moments later as the Briton's devastating hand speed pinned his opponent up against the ropes to ensure it was over soon after it had started.

It meant Khan delivered an emphatic statement to Kell Brook, who was watching on from ringside, ahead of a possible all-British grudge match between the two Matchroom stable mates.

Khan obliterated Lo Greco. Image: Getty

"I have been out the ring for two years but I was still in the gym working hard, I have never taken a day off. I wanted to prove a point coming back -- I was trained to fight for 12 rounds, I had to make some changes and Phil lo Greco is a dangerous opponent," Khan told the BBC.

"Enjoy my victory. Khan's back. I was a little nervous, but I am back with a big bang. I want to become a world champion this year or next year."

Khan, however, added: "I want to fight the best guys. If it means going up a division I will."

What a performance. Image: Getty

As for a bout with Brook, Khan, most famous recently for his 'jungle' appearance in the British television show 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here', said: "That fight is something I am not rushing and not running away from. I will fight Kell Brook and beat Kell Brook. Kell Brook has been living off my name for a long time. I am a stronger fighter, a better fighter.

"I'm not a fighter to run away."

But an unimpressed Brook said: "He doesn't want the fight, he just ran off.

"Amir, all the fans want the fight, I want the fight, he can go in the jungle and chase stars but when he gets in there with me, I'll make him see stars."

with agencies

