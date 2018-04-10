News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nurmagomedov wins 1st UFC title for Russia
Nurmagomedov slams McGregor after winning UFC title

Conor McGregor breaks silence after bus rampage

7Sport /

Normally so loud and brash UFC star Conor McGregor has been conspicuously quiet since being released on bail after attacking a bus filled with rivals.

Aussie boxer survives slug fest
1:16

Aussie boxer survives slug fest
Rousey wins WWE debut with brutal armbar
0:38

Rousey wins WWE debut with brutal armbar
Rousey makes WWE debut with a win
0:54

Rousey dominates in stunning WWE debut
0407_sun_conor
0:22

McGregor faces NY court over assault
UFC exec injured in Conor McGregor bus attack: 'We thought we were gonna die'
0:47

UFC exec injured in Conor McGregor bus attack: 'We thought we were gonna die'
Adoree' Jackson on who he believes should go No. 1 in the Draft
1:29

Adoree' Jackson on who he believes should go No. 1 in the Draft
Rank N' File: Top five rookie fantasy sleepers
3:02

Rank N' File: Top five rookie fantasy sleepers
Wighton to plead not guilty
0:52

Wighton to plead not guilty
Reggie Wayne: Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden could 'lose a locker room' if he coaches with same mindset he had in 2000
2:28

Reggie Wayne: Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden could 'lose a locker room' if he coaches with same mindset he had in 2000
England defeats New Zealand for first time in Commonwealth Games netball
1:20

England scores historic netball win over NZ
Does Twitter know how to mock? Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah grade fans' mock drafts
2:08

Does Twitter know how to mock? Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah grade fans' mock drafts
Reggie Wayne: If New York Giants want to win 'now,' then Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is their best draft pick at No. 2
2:52

Reggie Wayne: If New York Giants want to win 'now,' then Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is their best draft pick at No. 2
 

That is until now.

McGregor finally broke his silence but it was hard to make much out of it, the Irishman posting a picture of his back with a cryptic ‘praying emoji’.

It was his first post in five days, following his release on $50,000 bail after his frenzied attack on the bus in New York, where he threw a dolly at the window, injuring two fighters.

The MMA star had surrendered to police, soon after a video of the fracas at Brooklyn's Barclay Center went viral.

It appears to show McGregor and his entourage using a metal barricade and other objects to smash windows on a bus filled with fighters departing from the media event.

UFC president Dana White has said the van attack was "the most disgusting thing that ever happened in the history" of the UFC.

McGregor, who became the first fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in Manhattan in 2016, has not fought in a UFC bout since the win over Alvarez in November 2016.

He previously told Reuters he made an eye-watering $US140 million ($A196 million) from last August's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

- with Reuters

Back To Top