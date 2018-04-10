Conor McGregor breaks silence after bus rampage

Normally so loud and brash UFC star Conor McGregor has been conspicuously quiet since being released on bail after attacking a bus filled with rivals.

That is until now.

McGregor finally broke his silence but it was hard to make much out of it, the Irishman posting a picture of his back with a cryptic ‘praying emoji’.

It was his first post in five days, following his release on $50,000 bail after his frenzied attack on the bus in New York, where he threw a dolly at the window, injuring two fighters.

The MMA star had surrendered to police, soon after a video of the fracas at Brooklyn's Barclay Center went viral.

It appears to show McGregor and his entourage using a metal barricade and other objects to smash windows on a bus filled with fighters departing from the media event.

UFC president Dana White has said the van attack was "the most disgusting thing that ever happened in the history" of the UFC.

McGregor, who became the first fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in Manhattan in 2016, has not fought in a UFC bout since the win over Alvarez in November 2016.

He previously told Reuters he made an eye-watering $US140 million ($A196 million) from last August's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

- with Reuters