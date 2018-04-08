News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nurmagomedov wins 1st UFC title for Russia
Nurmagomedov slams McGregor after winning UFC title
Is this the incident that sparked McGregor's rampage?
Is this the incident that sparked McGregor's rampage?

Insane finish to fight of the year contender

7Sport /

Warriors Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak have played out one of the greatest UFC battles in recent memory.

Rousey wins WWE debut with brutal armbar
0:38

Rousey wins WWE debut with brutal armbar
Rousey makes WWE debut with a win
0:54

Rousey dominates in stunning WWE debut
The incident that sparked McGregor's rampage?
1:00

The incident that sparked McGregor's rampage?
Conor McGregor attacks rival UFC bus
1:22

Conor McGregor attacks rival UFC bus
0407_sun_conor
0:22

McGregor faces NY court over assault
UFC exec injured in Conor McGregor bus attack: 'We thought we were gonna die'
0:47

UFC exec injured in Conor McGregor bus attack: 'We thought we were gonna die'
Canelo Alvarez withdraws from May 5 rematch vs. Gennady Golovkin
1:00

Alvarez withdraws from rematch with Golovkin
Boston Herald: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chastised tight end Rob Gronkowski in front of players for being TB12 client
1:02

Ian Rapoport: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly chastised tight end Rob Gronkowski in front of players for being TB12 client
Should wide receiver Dez Bryant take a pay cut to stay with the Dallas Cowboys?
2:22

Should wide receiver Dez Bryant take a pay cut to stay with the Dallas Cowboys?
Completing the puzzle: Which draft prospects fit perfectly with new head coaches?
2:29

Completing the puzzle: Which prospects fit perfectly with new coaches?
Which team with a new coach is most likely to go to the playoffs?
3:39

Which team with a new coach is most likely to go to the playoffs?
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor shares how he was able to improve so much in his third season
4:51

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor shares how he was able to improve so much in his third season
 

In a UFC 223 slugfest, the two featherweight opponents unleashed hell on each other for three straight rounds.

Somehow, both fighters stayed not only conscious, but seriously aggressive, right till the last, as the video at the top of the page shows.

In the end, unfortunately one fighter had to lose, with 27-year-old Magomedsharipov taking his 11th straight win, and most likely a fight of the night bonus at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

OUCH: Nurmagomedov slams McGregor after winning UFC title

Both fighters embrace after the epic finish. Pic: Getty

“As I said, he’s a very tough opponent,” Magomedsharipov said.

“I want to thank him for taking the fight because five opponents refused to fight me.”

In the main event fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov became UFC lightweight champion after earning a points victory over Al Iaquinta.

Back To Top