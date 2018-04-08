Insane finish to fight of the year contender

Warriors Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak have played out one of the greatest UFC battles in recent memory.

In a UFC 223 slugfest, the two featherweight opponents unleashed hell on each other for three straight rounds.

Somehow, both fighters stayed not only conscious, but seriously aggressive, right till the last, as the video at the top of the page shows.

In the end, unfortunately one fighter had to lose, with 27-year-old Magomedsharipov taking his 11th straight win, and most likely a fight of the night bonus at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“As I said, he’s a very tough opponent,” Magomedsharipov said.

“I want to thank him for taking the fight because five opponents refused to fight me.”

In the main event fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov became UFC lightweight champion after earning a points victory over Al Iaquinta.