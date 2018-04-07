News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Insane finish to fight of the year contender
Insane finish to fight of the year contender
MMA star McGregor released on $50K bail after New York assault (clone 39757495)
Conor McGregor cuffed, charged and released on bail

Is this the incident that sparked McGregor's rampage?

7Sport /

Conor McGregor's violent rampage on a bus full of UFC fighters appears to have stemmed from this altercation a few days earlier.

Conor McGregor attacks rival UFC bus
1:22

Conor McGregor attacks rival UFC bus
Conor McGregor causes chaos at UFC event
0:30

Conor McGregor causes chaos at UFC event
Insane finish to fight of the year contender
0:38

Insane finish to fight of the year contender
0407_sun_conor
0:22

McGregor faces NY court over assault
UFC exec injured in Conor McGregor bus attack: 'We thought we were gonna die'
0:47

UFC exec injured in Conor McGregor bus attack: 'We thought we were gonna die'
Canelo Alvarez withdraws from May 5 rematch vs. Gennady Golovkin
1:00

Alvarez withdraws from rematch with Golovkin
Truly bizarre start at the Argentine GP
1:04

Truly bizarre start at the Argentine GP
Spieth ties it up on the 16th
0:37

Spieth ties it up on the 16th
Sleep takes priority for gold medalist Aungles
0:10

Sleep takes priority for gold medalist Aungles
Cole - Australia has a taste for para sports
0:34

Cole - Australia has a taste for para sports
Patrick Reed wins the 2018 Masters
0:41

Patrick Reed wins the 2018 Masters
Charlie Hoffman hits stunning hole in one
0:33

Charley Hoffman hits stunning hole in one
 

Before McGregor invaded the media day for UFC 223 in Brooklyn on Thursday, his teammate Artem Lobov was involved in a fiery confrontation with
Khabib Nurmagomedov at their hotel.

The altercation never got physical, but Nurmagomedov could be seen putting his hands on Lobov's face, as you can see in the video above.

McGregor, who has a fierce rivalry with Nurmagomedov, was said to be incensed by the incident with Lobov, and immediately flew to New York in a rage.

Kabib and Lobov got into it. Image: Rick Little

McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $US50,000 ($A65,000) bail on Friday after being charged with assault for his part in the violent attack on a bus Nurmagomedov was travelling in.

The UFC's best-known athlete and an international drawcard McGregor, 29, appeared before a judge at the Kings County Criminal Court, dressed in a blue, long-sleeved shirt that hid his trademark tattoos.

He is charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

"He's the most visible face on the planet; he has no criminal history and the bail package is completely appropriate in the $50,000 amount," his lawyer Jim Walden told the judge.

McGregor, sporting a beard and a somber expression, stood through the hearing with hands shackled behind his back, saying only a few inaudible words to the lawyer.

The judge also granted a request to allow to the Irish-born McGregor to travel outside the United States before his next court appearance on June 14.

The MMA star had surrendered to police on Thursday evening, soon after a video of the fracas at Brooklyn's Barclay Center went viral.

It appears to show McGregor and his entourage using a metal barricade and other objects to smash windows on a bus filled with fighters departing from the media event.

Mcgregor leaves the courthouse in cuffs. Pic: Getty

UFC president Dana White has said the van attack was "the most disgusting thing that ever happened in the history" of the UFC.

McGregor, who became the first fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in Manhattan in 2016, has not fought in a UFC bout since the win over Alvarez in November 2016.

He previously told Reuters he made an eye-watering $US140 million ($A196 million) from last August's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

with AAP

Back To Top