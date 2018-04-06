UFC’s vice president of athlete development says he thought he was going to die during Conor McGregor's rampage on the bus he was travelling in.

UFC exec 'feared for his life' during McGregor attack

Reed Harris has seen a number of intense confrontations during his career.

But he says what happened on Thursday felt different.

Harris had a front-row seat during McGregor’s bus attack, during which he said he feared for his life.

“At hospital with one of my coworkers. Possible broken hand due to attack by Conor and his gang of thugs," Harris tweeted.

"I got cut and showered with glass. We thought we were gonna die.”

Former Owner WEC and current #UFC Vice President of Athlete Development, Reed Harris gives his takes on what happened today with #ConorMcGregor

Video was released of McGregor’s rampage. In the brief clip, he can be seen throwing a security guardrail at the bus as it was attempting to leave. He also threw chairs.

McGregor arrived at the media day enraged at UFC president Dana White’s announcement that McGregor would no longer be the lightweight champion.

White announced that the winner of the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway at UFC 223 would be considered the lightweight champion.

McGregor immediately challenged that ruling on Twitter.

Some UFC fans took issue with Harris’ tweet, questioning whether he was in that much danger.

Harris defended himself, telling those fans he “thought we were in big trouble,” and “I’ve been in dozens of scuffles in UFC … This time was different.”

While Harris’ initial tweet was deleted, his responses to fans are still up.

McGregor has since turned himself over to police and is facing assault charges.

