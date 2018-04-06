McGregor arrested after crazy bus rampage

Conor McGregor has turned himself over to police after going on a violent rampage at the media day for UFC 223.

McGregor in custody after crazy UFC bus rampage

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed McGregor is in custody after he threw a large object at a bus amid chaotic scenes on Thursday.

Conor McGregor is currently in police custody, per NYPD. Charges pending. He turned himself earlier this evening. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

Conor McGregor was taken into custody and officially arrested at 10:23 pm ET. Multiple charges pending. He is currently at the 78th precinct in Brooklyn. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

Footage emerged on social media, appearing to show McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Centre in New York before attempting to attack a bus reportedly filled with fighters from this weekend's card.

McGregor, who has not fought in UFC since November 2016, can be seen throwing an object towards the bus, smashing a window in the process and apparently injuring a person onboard.

UFC president Dana White expressed his disgust at the dramatic developments and claimed there was a warrant out for McGregor's arrest in an interview with ESPN.

Earlier on Thursday, McGregor had reacted angrily on Twitter to the news he has been stripped of his UFC lightweight title, with the belt instead going to the winner of UFC 223's main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

'THOUGHT WE WERE GONA DIE': UFC exec speaks out about McGregor attack

An irate White told ESPN: "I think everybody is going to be pretty disgusted with Conor McGregor.

"You don't like Khabib? Then fight Khabib. You can come in here and you can do it legally. This fight's happening Saturday, we could have talked and made the Khabib fight right after.

"You can do whatever you want to Khabib within the limits of the rules of fighting. But you want to grab 30 f***ing friends and come down here and do what you did today. It's disgusting."

Two fighters injured in the rampage have now been forced to withdraw from UFC 223.

"Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several facial cuts, was deemed unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission and the UFC medical team, and he was removed from his bout against Anthony Pettis," the UFC said in a statment.

"Flyweight Ray Borg, who was scheduled to face Brandon Moreno, was deemed unfit to fight as well due to multiple corneal abrasions.

"Also removed from the card was the featherweight bout between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceres due to Lobov's involvement in the incident.

"UFC 223 will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card is the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak."

with agencies