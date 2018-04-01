News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua
Horn's Vegas fight finally made official
Horn's Vegas fight finally made official

Parker's team accuses Joshua camp of dirty pre-fight tactics

AFP /

Joseph Parker's promoter claimed the Anthony Joshua camp had tried to "unsettle" the New Zealander barely an hour before their world heavyweight title fight in Cardiff by complaining about his boxer's hand wraps.

Giants topple pies to go two from two
1:30

Giants topple pies to go two from two
Brisbane roar past the Mariners
1:25

Brisbane roar past the Mariners
David Pocock reaches 100 Super Rugby games
0:41

David Pocock reaches 100 Super Rugby games
Broomhead breaks leg
0:52

Broomhead suffers horrific leg injury
Suns give Carlton the blues
1:21

Lynch red-hot as Suns give Carlton the blues
Journalists demand answers from Warner
0:30

Journalists demand answers from Warner
Journalists demand answers from Warner
0:30

Journalists demand answers from Warner
David Warner breaks down
0:46

David Warner breaks down
Penrith pump lacklustre Cowboys
1:30

Penrith pump lacklustre Cowboys
Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker: Can the underdog pull off the unthinkable?
10:57

Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker: Can the underdog pull off the unthinkable?
The Socceroos improve against the fancied Colombians
1:30

Socceroos hold Colombia to nil-all draw
0326_1800_wa_eagles
1:29

Eagles fans impatient with commute home from game
 

Representatives from both camps are allowed to be present while hands are wrapped before the gloves are put on to satisfy themselves that nothing untoward has taken place.

David Higgins, Parker's promoter, came to the press seats at Cardiff's Principality Stadium while undercard fights were taking place, to tell reporters that a Welsh supervisor acting at behest of Joshua tried to get Parker's hand wrap changed.

Higgins said he then complained to Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, insisting Parker's hands were being wrapped just the same way as they had been for all the fighter's 24 previous professional fights.

"It was an attempt to unsettle us and disrupt our routine," Higgins said.

British boxer Joshua, the London 2012 Olympic champion, is putting his International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association titles on the line against Parker, the World Boxing Organisation champion.

Joshua boasts an unbeaten 20-fight professional record, while Parker is undefeated in his 24 contests as a pro.

This fight represents the first time two undefeated heavyweight champions have met for a world title in Britain.

Back To Top