Auimatagi stuns with late Cardiff comeback

Trainer Grant Arkle admits he considered throwing in the towel before Mose Auimatagi Jr's stunning final-round stoppage of unbeaten Welsh super-middleweight Morgan Jones in Cardiff.

Auimatagi Jr did his part to ensure a big night for New Zealand, opening the undercard to the blockbuster heavyweight unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Kiwi Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium.

The 22-year-old Aucklander started well but was staring down the barrel of a points loss even before he was floored by a Jones right hook early in the sixth and final round.

He recovered superbly to unleash a combination of body shots which sent Jones running, following up with an overhead before the referee stopped the fight with just eight seconds to go and victory looming for the hometown hope.

"I was worried," Arkle, a former mentor of Parker, said. "I've never seen him so heavy in the feet.

"When he went down I thought it didn't look like a hard punch. In round two he said to me his legs were starting to go and I put that down to jetlag because we've trained well.

"Nobody's been sleeping well in our group. But I watched him carefully when he got up and the referee made him walk towards him, I thought 'if he wobbles I'm throwing the towel in'.

"But he walked straight and I thought he'd be able to survive the round ... when he came back he said 'I'm all right, it was my legs going at the same time as getting punched that put me down."

Auimatagi Jr had Jones on the ropes more than once in the opening round and unleashed a late flurry in the second but that was as good as it got for him in the early stages.

Jones came to life late in the third, an uppercut and an overhead right bringing applause from the sparse crowd and allowing him to dictate terms until Auimatagi's late fightback.

The New Zealander's record moved to 10-1-2 (6 KOs) with Jones tasting defeat for the first time in his 13-fight professional career.

Arkle said a bout in Australia looms depending on how Auimatagi Jr recovers on return to New Zealand.

"He's got a bit of a burst eardrum I think," Arkle said. "I'll see how that goes but there are fights in Australia over the next four or five weeks so if I can get him a good fight over there he'll go again and then see what goes from there."