Parker salutes trainer before Cardiff bout

A shot at unifying four titles is a chance for unbeaten heavyweight Joseph Parker to pay tribute to the man he describes as a "father figure".

Undefeated WBO champion Parker (24-0) takes on WBA, IBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua (20-0) in Cardiff on Sunday (NZT) with the winner to move a step closer to the coveted title of undisputed world champion.

In his corner will be trainer Kevin Barry, himself a former boxer who won a silver medal for New Zealand at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Parker has been staying with Barry's family in Las Vegas in the lead-up to the Principality Stadium showdown.

"He's not just like a trainer; he's more like a father figure when I'm away from home, and I live with his family, so it's a close relationship," Parker told England's Press Association.

"You need that in boxing, and that's the reason we've had so much success, because of our great relationship. It plays a big part."

Barry, who in turn describes Parker as "like a son", told NZN earlier this week that the Cardiff bout had "captured the imagination of the world".

"I think it's huge," he said. "You look at a fight of this magnitude, it doesn't come along all the time. This is a fight that's really captured the imagination and interest of a lot of people in the boxing world.

"Two very skilful, young, undefeated world champions fighting each other. All the parts to a great fight are there."