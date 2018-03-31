Path to Principality for Parker and Joshua

News

Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
James Polson
NZ Newswire /

THE PATH TO PRINCIPALITY STADIUM FOR PARKER AND JOSHUA:

JOSEPH PARKER (NZ, 24-0) * Defeated Andy Ruiz (USA) by majority decision to win vacant WBO heavyweight title in Auckland on December 10, 2016. * Defended his belt against Razvan Cojanu of Romania by unanimous decision in Auckland (May, 2017) and Brit Hughie Fury by majority decision (Manchester, September 2017).

ANTHONY JOSHUA (GBR, 20-0) * Won IBF heavyweight title by KO from Charles Martin (USA) in London on April 9, 2016. * Defended title against Dominic Breazeale of the US (London, June 2016) and Eric Molina (USA) six months later in Manchester. * Defeated Wladimir Klitschko by TKO to win vacant WBA (Super) and IBO crowns at London's Wembley Stadium on April 29, 2017. * Defended all three belts against Carlos Takam (FRA) at Principality Stadium on October 28, 2017.

