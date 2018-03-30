Auimatagi out to kick off big night for NZ

Joseph Parker isn't the only Kiwi chasing glory at Cardiff's Principality Stadium this weekend.

Super-middleweight prospect Mose Auimatagi Jr faces a baptism of fire against Morgan Jones to open the undercard to Parker's blockbuster bout against British superstar Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Auimatagi Jr (9-1-2, 5 KOs) is under no illusion as to the challenge posed by the Welshman (12-0, 5 KOs) in front of what promises to be a partisan crowd.

"To date this will be my toughest test, definitely," he told AAP.

"I haven't seen much of him, I know they've got a lot of hope for him and he's a top prospect in Wales so I have a lot of respect for Morgan Jones.

Auimatagi Jr, who is trained by Parker's former mentor Grant Arkle, arrived in the UK on Sunday and is confident he will handle the occasion with a crowd of almost 80,000 expected for the main event.

"We've been preparing for a while," Auimatagi Jr said.

"We're ready to rock and roll, we're nice and relaxed. We didn't travel halfway around the world to come second."

The Aucklander certainly appeared relaxed on Thursday, posing for selfies with Welsh lightweight Joe Cordina, who faces Belgium's Hakam Ben Ali for the vacant WBA international title in the lead-up to Saturday's main event.

The undercard is headlined by the heavyweight bout between Britain's David Price and Russian Alexander Povetkin.

Povetkin held the WBA heavyweight crown between 2011 and 2013 before surrendering it to Wladimir Klitschko in the sole blemish on his 34-fight professional career.

Olympic bronze medallist Price (22-3, 1 no contest, 18 KOs), by contrast, is looking to catapult himself back into contention to fight the big guns on a night when there will be little pressure on him.

"To win this fight could wipe out any negative that's happened before in my career," Price, who suffered losses to fighters who later tested positive to banned substances in 2013 and 2015, said.

"I'm not supposed to win this fight. As soon as this fight was announced I had a feeling that something was going start going right. Saturday night is where that's going to start."

And the main event? Price told Sky Sports he expects Joshua to 'catch up' with Parker between the eighth and 10th rounds but Auimatagi Jr is confident he can kick off what would be a huge night for New Zealand.

"I'll go Joseph," he said.