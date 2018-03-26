News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Whyte calls out Wilder after dispatching Browne (clone 39621167)
Aussie Browne destroyed by fearsome KO

MMA fighter disqualified for front flipping off opponent who knocked himself out

Blake Schuster | Cagewriter
7Sport /

As MMA fights go, strange finishes are kind of the norm. Often it looks like one fighter has an edge until he gets dropped out of nowhere by an opponent who seemed all but done for.

Aussie boxer Browne destroyed by fearsome KO
0:19

Aussie boxer Browne destroyed by fearsome KO
Rapoport: Giants, Odell Beckham Jr are not close on a deal
2:57

Rapoport: Giants, Odell Beckham Jr are not close on a deal
What rule changes may be discussed at the Annual League Meeting?
2:51

What rule changes may be discussed at the Annual League Meeting?
Thailand's unorthodox on-field stretch
0:37

Thailand's unorthodox on-field stretch
0326_1800_wa_eagles
1:29

Eagles fans impatient with commute home from game
0326_1800_syd_Lynn
1:47

Chris Lynn reveals the level of ball tampering present in cricket
Schutt takes first Aussie women's T20I hat-trick
0:32

Schutt takes first Aussie women's T20I hat-trick
0326_1800_syd_shame
3:50

Cricket cheating investigation underway
Jones isn't in strife - Cheika
0:23

Jones isn't in strife - Cheika
Aussies more experienced now - Cheika
0:44

Aussies more experienced now - Cheika
Cheika looking forward to the Irish challenge
0:54

Cheika looking forward to the Irish challenge
Rabbitohs reflect on third round win
0:59

Rabbitohs reflect on third round win
 

Even still, what took place at LFA 36 on Friday night registers as one of the wildest endings to a bout in recent memory.

Drew Chatman, a 23-year-old making his pro debut, was all but handed a victory after his opponent, Irvins Ayala knocked himself out on Chatman’s knee while trying to land a blow. That should’ve been the end of it, but Chatman found a way to get himself disqualified immediately following the knockout.

It’s easily the most unsportsmanlike conduct you’ll see in an octagon.

Chatman dancing and flipping off the back of his beaten foe. Pic: @ASXTVFights Twitter

That’s Chatman popping up, stepping onto the back of an unconscious Ayala and front flipping off his opponent. The referee didn’t hesitate to take the victory away from Chatman and the fighter has since been suspended 90 days by the California State Athletic Commission per MMAfighting.com. His pay is also being withheld for the bout.

Chatman has been pretty contrite in his comments since the incident and agreed that he didn’t deserve to be paid for the fight telling MMA Fighting, “It’s disappointing watching that. My mother has to see that. People that look up to me and see me become an inspiration to them have to look at that. Even though I’m not a champion so to speak, but I overcame a lot of things and I became something that I never thought I would become. Just to have my first pro fight is crazy, because I didn’t think I’d ever be on this level. It just happened so fast.”

The fighter said he usually celebrates his wins by doing some sort of acrobatic move — either a flip or a cartwheel in the octagon — and was completely caught up in the moment when he dove off of Ayala.

“I want to apologize to Irvins Ayala,” Chatman continued. “He was a good opponent. And he brought the fight to me. And he had a lot of heart. It was not a good move on my part as a martial artist. And I want to apologize to the California athletic commission, because they laid down the rules, they gave a great understanding and they do their job very well. Also, to Legacy, LFA, because they gave me a great opportunity to display my skills and it was a good platform.”

It certainly seems as though Chatman has thoroughly processed what he did and why he’s being painted as the villain. Here’s to hopping we never see a fight end like this again.

More from Cagewriter

Back To Top