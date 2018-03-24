Parker hails impact of elbow surgery

Joseph Parker is adamant surgery on his elbows will make a difference to his hopes of toppling Anthony Joshua in their unification fight in Cardiff.

New Zealand heavyweight Parker spoke of the improvements in his movement and punching power following operations last November to remove bone spurs and ease the restrictions in his elbows.

The 26-year-old believes he can beat British favourite Joshua at Principality Stadium next week and claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts which are on the line.

The buildup for the fight between two unbeaten heavyweights was the best and most pain-free he could remember, he told media.

"The past two years we've been training and fighting below 100 per cent," Parker said at a first UK press conference since arriving from his Las Vegas training camp.

"Since the surgery there's been a lot of benefits. We've been training with no injuries.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape I've been in. My face is a bit skinnier, and I'm also starting to see some abs come along."

Parker suggested he would return to the fast, jab-based style that marked the early part of his career in a bid to out-fox the bigger Joshua.

"The previous five, six fights I haven't showed the jab I had earlier in my career, so it's very important I have it back," he said.

"We're seeing at the gym, every day, double jab, triple jab, sometimes 10 jabs. There's going to be a lot of jabs, and hopefully they land in the right place ... the nose, the head, the chin."

Parker's lacklustre WBO title defences against Romanian Razvan Cojanu and Briton Hughie Fury last year have made Joshua the clear favourite in the eyes of most.

While the Kiwi is embracing the underdog tag, he suggests critics ignore the past year's efforts.

"They're judging us on our last two or three fights, and I think they see Joshua as unbeatable," he said.

"There's an element of surprise (for us). Everyone thinks it's going to be an easy win for him. That's motivation for us."