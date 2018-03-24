London (AFP) - Joseph Parker has accused Anthony Joshua of a lack of respect over his refusal to speak to media from New Zealand and Samoa at a workout ahead of their weekend heavyweight showdown.

Parker accuses Joshua of 'disrespect' ahead of heavyweight fight

The 26-year-old New Zealander, who fights Britain's Joshua in Cardiff on Saturday in a unification bout for the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles, said his compatriots deserved better treatment.

Joshua concluded his media duties earlier this week before those from New Zealand and Samoa had spoken to him, and after a period in which Parker felt he had been particularly accommodating to those from Britain.

It remains unclear whether Joshua's perceived snub was deliberate, but Parker said: "It's a little disrespectful because they've travelled a long way to come and see him and they respect him as a fighter and what he's achieved. But it's a little disrespectful.

"We were in camp in Vegas, we had a lot of British media come over and we were very friendly. Being ourselves, inviting them into our home and making them some nice food, which I was very sad to see because I was eating other food.

"He should just be a bit more respectful in talking to everyone who was there. Hopefully in future he can make it better."

The undefeated WBO champion said he has finally overcome long-term elbow injuries following surgery in early December, and that for the first time he has been able to train and therefore fight to his full potential.

Beyond Wladimir Klitschko, Parker was already considered Joshua's toughest test, and he said he has significantly benefited from the improvement in both his elbows and shoulders.

"We tried to schedule in surgery numerous times but opportunities came up so we pushed back, and the past two years we've been training and fighting below 100 per cent," said Parker.

"Since the surgery there's been a lot of benefits. We've been training with no injuries. This is the best camp we've had for a long time, and that's why we're so confident in putting on a great display and a great fight.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape I've been in. My face is a bit skinnier, and I'm also starting to see some abs come along."