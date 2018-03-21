'God hates me': Rousey breaks silence on brutal UFC exit

News

Former AFL star Shane Mumford is set to take to the ring in his boxing debut in June.
Ever since her devastating knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in 2016, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has remained silent on the subject.

Now, with Rousey preparing to make her WWE in-ring debut April 8 (US time) at “WrestleMania” — and perhaps putting her MMA career in her rearview mirror for good — Rousey has decided to break her silence and address her emotions after that loss.

Rousey opened up in an interview with WWE alongside her tag team partner, Kurt Angle.

Watch her discuss her exit from the UFC in the video at the top of the page.

Rousey breaks down (left) discussing her brutal exit from the UFC in 2016. Pic: Getty

“I remember my last fight, walking away thinking God hates me,” Rousey said. “I had nothing left in me.”

After suffering her second straight knockout, Rousey’s future as a UFC fighter was in question.

She refused to discuss it in interviews and remained relatively hidden.

There were, however rumours of her joining the WWE for quite some time and those rumours came to fruition when Rousey surprised the crowd at WWE’s “Royal Rumble” in January.

Rousey credits her husband Travis Browne for getting her back on her feet. Pic: WWE

Rousey also explained how her husband, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, helped her through the trying time that ended up with her signing on the dotted line to compete at “WrestleMania.”

“My husband is amazing, and he really brought me out of some tough times,” she said.



“He would just look at me and say, ‘You’re not only this. You’re more than just a fighter.’ And that’s not a bad thing, that’s not something I should be ashamed of. It’s something I should embrace and showcase to the world, and that’s why I’m here.”

Rousey and Angle will wrestle in a mixed tag team match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H next month.

