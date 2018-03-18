Russian underdog's brutal KO of former champ

Alexander Volkov has turned the tables late to knock out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.
The big Russian landed a huge combination after dominating on the ground to knock out his opponent in the fourth round of their encounter at UFC London.
Despite knocking out his opponent, the 29-year-old was down on every judge's scorecard at the time of the victory.
Volkov (30-6), now has a six game win streak and is undefeated in the UFC.
He will now likely be considered for a title shot.
“I am here for the belt,” Volkov said.
