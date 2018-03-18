News

Alexander Volkov has turned the tables late to knock out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

Russian underdog's brutal KO of former champ

Russian underdog's brutal KO of former champ

The big Russian landed a huge combination after dominating on the ground to knock out his opponent in the fourth round of their encounter at UFC London.

Despite knocking out his opponent, the 29-year-old was down on every judge's scorecard at the time of the victory.

Volkov (30-6), now has a six game win streak and is undefeated in the UFC.

He will now likely be considered for a title shot.

Volkov walks away in victory. Pic: Getty

“I am here for the belt,” Volkov said.

Watch his victory in the video at the top of the page.




