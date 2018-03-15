Horn's camp lashes out at 'soft' Crawford

Jeff Horn's camp have blasted Terence Crawford for postponing their world title fight due to a "slight hand injury".

Unbeaten Crawford earned the ire of WBO welterweight champion Horn's camp after sensationally delaying their April 14 bout in Las Vegas due to what was described as a "slight hand injury".

The bout is now set to be held in May or early June after Crawford injured his right hand during a recent sparring session almost exactly one month before their fight scheduled for the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton seemed baffled that Crawford would delay the fight due to an injury he claimed boxers suffer "almost every day at training".

"He seems to me a bit soft. Toughen up princess," he said.

"With a slight hand injury I wouldn't see the need in Australia to postpone the fight - I think Terence needs to harden up a bit.

"Jeff had eight stitches (in his forehead) three weeks out from his last fight. It was a bad injury and he missed 36 rounds of boxing but still went out and fought.

"A slight hand injury? Put some cortisone into it and let's get it on."

Rushton believed Crawford's injury excuse had given Horn a huge mental advantage before the fight which is now pencilled in for May 19.

"We think now he is not as tough as we thought he was," Rushton said.

"We will treat it as a psychological edge, use this as a positive and train even harder."

Horn admitted he had been devastated by the news which delayed his US fight debut.

"I am frustrated. Hopefully it is an injury and not a tactic to try and throw us off our game," he said.

Asked if he thought Crawford was soft, Horn said: "If Glenn reckons he is, then probably.

"I can probably take it as a compliment that they are worried about me and I am a tough fighter because they are pulling out on something pretty small."

Crawford, 30, had been installed as the mandatory challenger to Horn's WBO welterweight championship belt and was preparing to step up to the 66.67kg limit for the first time.

Horn, also 30, has never fought outside Australia or New Zealand.