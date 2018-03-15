News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Whittaker to defend UFC title in June
Whittaker to defend UFC title in June
Disabled fighter puts UFC on notice with epic victory
Disabled fighter puts UFC on notice with epic victory

Horn's camp lashes out at 'soft' Crawford

AAP /

Jeff Horn's camp have blasted Terence Crawford for postponing their world title fight due to a "slight hand injury".

Rousey breaks down discussing UFC exit
0:54

Rousey breaks down discussing UFC exit
Smith slams refs over penalty count
1:07

Smith slams refs over penalty count
Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
2:14

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
0322_1800_vic_katie
0:31

Katie Brennan's appeal fails
Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
1:40

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
Bulldogs will assess position on Brennan's appeal dismissal - Gordon
0:26

Bulldogs will assess position on Brennan's appeal dismissal - Gordon
DDFP: Calais Campbell recounts '08 Draft day
3:13

DDFP: Calais Campbell recounts '08 Draft day
0322_1600_nat-AFL
0:30

Hannebery, McVeigh set for Sydney opener against West Coast
Williamson's stunning one-handed catch
0:36

Williamson's stunning one-handed catch
Can Australia take the third Test?
1:09

Can Australia take the third Test?
 

Unbeaten Crawford earned the ire of WBO welterweight champion Horn's camp after sensationally delaying their April 14 bout in Las Vegas due to what was described as a "slight hand injury".

The bout is now set to be held in May or early June after Crawford injured his right hand during a recent sparring session almost exactly one month before their fight scheduled for the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton seemed baffled that Crawford would delay the fight due to an injury he claimed boxers suffer "almost every day at training".

"He seems to me a bit soft. Toughen up princess," he said.

"With a slight hand injury I wouldn't see the need in Australia to postpone the fight - I think Terence needs to harden up a bit.

Horn and Crawford. Image: Getty

"Jeff had eight stitches (in his forehead) three weeks out from his last fight. It was a bad injury and he missed 36 rounds of boxing but still went out and fought.

"A slight hand injury? Put some cortisone into it and let's get it on."

Rushton believed Crawford's injury excuse had given Horn a huge mental advantage before the fight which is now pencilled in for May 19.

"We think now he is not as tough as we thought he was," Rushton said.

"We will treat it as a psychological edge, use this as a positive and train even harder."

Horn admitted he had been devastated by the news which delayed his US fight debut.

"I am frustrated. Hopefully it is an injury and not a tactic to try and throw us off our game," he said.

Asked if he thought Crawford was soft, Horn said: "If Glenn reckons he is, then probably.

"I can probably take it as a compliment that they are worried about me and I am a tough fighter because they are pulling out on something pretty small."

Crawford, 30, had been installed as the mandatory challenger to Horn's WBO welterweight championship belt and was preparing to step up to the 66.67kg limit for the first time.

Horn, also 30, has never fought outside Australia or New Zealand.

Back To Top