Disabled fighter puts UFC on notice with epic victory

One-armed fighter Nick Newell has put an exclamation mark on his case to be accepted into the UFC.

The 31-year-old fighter improved his professional record to 14-1 with a submission victory over the weekend, before sending a message to the UFC.

"UFC, I'm coming baby!"

Impressive first round submission by Nick Newell. I’d like to see him get one more fight in before he goes to the big show. Seems like a perfect candidate for #ContenderSeries! #LFA35 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 10, 2018

Nick Newell has beaten better talent than a giant portion of the UFC roster. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 10, 2018

Would you like to see Nick Newell in the UFC? #themmahour — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 10, 2018

Newell certainly has a case to be accepted into the highest echelon of mixed martial artists.

For one, he has a better record than many other fighters already on the roster.

Moreover, he is an inspirational human, who has overcome the inhibition of being born with just one arm to dominate in a sport filled with only the most powerful and vicious athletes.

“Life is a cold hard place. It will chew you up and spit you out,” Newell told MMA Fighting.

"But if you make it your bitch, you can do anything.

"You can either become a victim of circumstances or you can create your own. I’m out here, I’m creating my own circumstances.

“I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I belong in the UFC. That’s it. That’s final.

"I gave you 14 reasons why I belong in the UFC. I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I proved it 14 times.”

Goes without saying but thank you for saying what my team has been saying for years. I'm levels above half the roster & if I were to get my ass beat then so be it but I've earned the right. Never asked for special treatment just a fair shake. https://t.co/OXJTaqBM7j — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) March 11, 2018

Unfortunately for Newell, it seems the odds are stacked against him to compete in the UFC.

Five years ago, president Dana White effectively ruled Newell out of the running.

Tricky scenario in signing someone like Nick Newell to the majors. All the talent in the world, but imagine the outcry if Newell got his ass handed to him? Not sure the general public is ready for watching a one armed man get torn up. — Joe Devlin (@_MMAFNL) March 10, 2018

"It’s hard to fight [in the UFC] with two arms," White said at the time.

Newell has overcome far greater challenges in his time, we just hope he gets his shot.