Disabled fighter puts UFC on notice with epic victory

One-armed fighter Nick Newell has put an exclamation mark on his case to be accepted into the UFC.
The 31-year-old fighter improved his professional record to 14-1 with a submission victory over the weekend, before sending a message to the UFC.
"UFC, I'm coming baby!"
Newell certainly has a case to be accepted into the highest echelon of mixed martial artists.
For one, he has a better record than many other fighters already on the roster.
Moreover, he is an inspirational human, who has overcome the inhibition of being born with just one arm to dominate in a sport filled with only the most powerful and vicious athletes.
“Life is a cold hard place. It will chew you up and spit you out,” Newell told MMA Fighting.
"But if you make it your bitch, you can do anything.
"You can either become a victim of circumstances or you can create your own. I’m out here, I’m creating my own circumstances.
“I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I belong in the UFC. That’s it. That’s final.
"I gave you 14 reasons why I belong in the UFC. I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I proved it 14 times.”
Unfortunately for Newell, it seems the odds are stacked against him to compete in the UFC.
Five years ago, president Dana White effectively ruled Newell out of the running.
"It’s hard to fight [in the UFC] with two arms," White said at the time.
Newell has overcome far greater challenges in his time, we just hope he gets his shot.