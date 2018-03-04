Rookie fighter shocks UFC with vicious debut KO

Alexander Hernandez has announced himself to the UFC with a savage one-punch knockout in his debut fight.
Hernandez destroyed Beneil Dariush in just 42 seconds at UFC 222 on Sunday.
The American left the Las Vegas crowd stunned with a brutal left hook that sent Dariush crumpling to the canvas.
“We came here to make a violent impact in this organisation and that’s exactly what we did,” Hernandez said after the fight.
“We’re going to make a f***ing impact on this game.
"You didn’t know me then but I promise you know me now.”
Making the debut performance even more remarkable is the fact that Hernandez only knew he was fighting one week ago.
Also on the preliminary card on Sunday, Hector Lombard was disqualified after clocking his opponent with a crazy cheap shot after the bell to end the first round.