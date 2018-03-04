Rookie fighter shocks UFC with vicious debut KO

Alexander Hernandez has announced himself to the UFC with a savage one-punch knockout in his debut fight.

Rookie fighter shocks UFC world with vicious KO

Hernandez destroyed Beneil Dariush in just 42 seconds at UFC 222 on Sunday.

The American left the Las Vegas crowd stunned with a brutal left hook that sent Dariush crumpling to the canvas.

“We came here to make a violent impact in this organisation and that’s exactly what we did,” Hernandez said after the fight.

“We’re going to make a f***ing impact on this game.

"You didn’t know me then but I promise you know me now.”

Making the debut performance even more remarkable is the fact that Hernandez only knew he was fighting one week ago.

Woah! Hernandez just pulled off a huge upset and KO'd Beneil Dariush DEAD in the first round. That was vicious as hell. Aggression paid off. #UFC222 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 4, 2018

WOW! Alexander Hernandez comes out here an STARCHES Beneil Dariush in his short-notice UFC debut! Dariush is still down. That was nuts. #UFC222 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 4, 2018

WELCOME TO THE BIG SHOW ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ! #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/8apdiA3VAp — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 4, 2018

Also on the preliminary card on Sunday, Hector Lombard was disqualified after clocking his opponent with a crazy cheap shot after the bell to end the first round.