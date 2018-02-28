UFC licence revoked for drug cheat Jon Jones

Jon Jones isn't going to be fighting in the UFC anytime in the near future.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has revoked Jones' license to fight and he will not be able to reapply until after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rules on a punishment for UFC's former light heavyweight champion.

The CSAC has come to a decision on Jon Jones.



Jones can reapply for a license in August 2018, but USADA is not expected to rule before then, so he may not be able to get a license again until 2019.

As well as having his licence revoked, Jones was fined $US 205,000 ($A263,000).

Under USADA regulations, Jones faces a maximum suspension of four years, which if enforced, would almost certainly end his career.

However, CSAC officials say they'd like to see the American back in the octagon before then.

"Mr. Jones, I want to see you fighting as soon as possible," CSAC chair John Cavelli said.

"I hope you believe me. I hope you're listening to some of the things I've told you and the other commissioners.

"Think about the people around you and the things you're still doing. You are a unique, outstanding athlete. We want to see you in the cage as soon as possible, come back to us."

After the hearing, Jones tweeted his gratitude to CSAC.

Jones is currently dealing with these issues because he tested positive during a urine test for the steroid Turinabol prior to his fight against Daniel Cormier in July.

The test was taken before the fight, but did not come back until after he knocked out Cormier in the third round.

This marks the second positive test for steroids in Jones' MMA career.

He also tested positive prior to a canceled fight with Cormier at UFC 200.

He has now been suspended three separate times by the UFC for drug-related incidents. He also tested positive for traces of cocaine in 2015 prior to UFC 182.