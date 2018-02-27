Aussie UFC champion Robert Whittaker is set to create more history.

Whittaker's shock Commonwealth Games move

After becoming Australia's first UFC champion, the middleweight beast will now become the first active UFC champ to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Whittaker has been confirmed to compete in Australia's wrestling team at the Gold Coast Games.

The Kiwi-born athlete will compete in the 97kg division at the Games.

UFC president Dana White is reportedly aware of the decision.

Hey @YoelRomeroMMA I'm ready to go in Chicago June Rematch ? pic.twitter.com/2q55uKL79K — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) February 25, 2018

Whittaker will use the experience at the Commonwealth Games to help build up to his first title defence.

He will fight Cuban Yoel Romero later this year.