Boxing phenom wins with another vicious KO

English boxing phenomenon Daniel Dubois has enhanced his frightening reputation with another vicious display that makes it seven KOs in as many fights.
The 20-year-old destroyer - still a year too young to challenge for the British belt - unleashed his fury on DL Jones with a brutal third round stoppage.
Incredibly, it was the longest fight of the youngster's fledgling career - with none of his previous six bouts lasting longer than six minutes.
Jones went into the fight with an 8-0-1 record and although he provided Dubois with the most awkward fight of his pro career, he was no match for the punching power of the Greenwich-born slugger.
Dubois began the fight cautiously - only really unleashing jabs and short left-hooks early on as his opponent tried his best to suffocate the youngster with wrestling tactics.
The approach worked to some extent for the opening two rounds but Dubois' power-hitting came to the fore in a devastating third round.
A right hook rocked Jones, who stumbled back into the ropes - putting his guard up in the hopes it would save him from a further onslaught.
But that's exactly what Dubois gave him, getting inside his rival's defence with ferocious combinations before referee Bob Williams jumped in to put an end to the fight.