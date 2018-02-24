Fighter's classy response to spinning kick KO

MMA fighter Akhmet Aliev showed both his devastating skill and concern for his rival after an epic KO at Fight Nights Global 83 in Moscow.

Fighter's stunning sportsmanship after spinning kick KO

The man nicknamed 'Butcher' did just that to his hapless opponent Magomedsaygid Alibekov in the main event fight in the Russian capital on Thursday.

Aliev finished off his rival with a vicious spinning wheel kick with less than a minute left in round three.

Alibekov dropped to the canvas instantly as a result of the brutal kick but showing his class and sportsmanship, Aliev's concerns were instantly for his opponent, rather than the win.

He rushed in straight away to make sure the stricken man was OK as the referee called a prompt end to the fight.

Aliev;s win saw him become the new FNG lightweight champion - handing Alibekov his first loss.