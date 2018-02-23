News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'God hates me': Rousey breaks silence on brutal UFC exit
'God hates me': Rousey breaks silence on UFC

McGregor reveals UFC comeback attempt

Frank Schwab, Cagewriter
Yahoo US /

While the UFC has some recent concerns about its lack of big-name stars, its most recognizable name made it clear he’s not done yet.

Head coach Urban Meyer highlights what sets cornerback Denzel Ward apart from other Ohio State Defensive Backs over the years
1:05

Head coach Urban Meyer highlights what sets cornerback Denzel Ward apart from other Ohio State Defensive Backs over the years
Top 10 Luke Kuechly plays | 2017 season
3:05

Top 10 Luke Kuechly plays | 2017 season
Why the defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul trade shouldn't come as a surprise
2:15

Why the defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul trade shouldn't come as a surprise
New York Jets meeting with UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen Thursday
1:38

New York Jets meeting with UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen Thursday
Could the Cleveland Browns take quarterback Baker Mayfield at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft?
1:18

Could the Cleveland Browns take quarterback Baker Mayfield at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft?
Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
0:53

Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
Tigers undone by 50m penalties
0:42

Tigers undone by 50m penalties
Cummins' devastating four-wicket spell
0:20

Cummins' devastating four-wicket spell
Cummins steps on cricket ball
0:29

Cummins steps on cricket ball
First Draft: Bradley Chubb
1:27

First Draft: Bradley Chubb
Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
1:03

Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
5:20

MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
 

In an Instagram post on Friday, Conor McGregor said, “I am fighting again. Period.”

McGregor revealed he offered to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 when Max Holloway had to bow out due to an injury, but he “was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need".

The UFC lightweight champion would have fought Edgar at featherweight, he claimed.

McGregor’s last UFC fight was November 12, 2016, and his fame has grown since then.

His boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last August was hyped for months and made McGregor a household name even to those who don’t follow UFC closely.

McGregor has been away from UFC so long, UFC president Dana White has said he might be stripped of his title soon.

But McGregor can still make a lot of money in UFC and the UFC would get a nice boost from his return.

If his Instagram post is an indication, UFC might have its biggest star back sometime soon.

Back To Top