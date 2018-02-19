Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewis has showcased his incredible knockout power with a stunning victory over Poland’s Marcin Tybura.

'Black Beast' destroys opponent with brutal combo

The proud Texas native, fighting in front of his home crowd in Austin, looked to be tiring out as the fight drew on into the third round.

However it only takes Lewis an instant to stop a fight, and that's exactly what he did against Tybura.

With his back against the wall, Lewis escaped a clinch before unleashing a barrage of heavy punches on his opponent.

Tybura was instantly stunned, going down to the floor, before Lewis finished him off two minutes into the third round.

“I just believed in myself,” Lewis said.

“I knew I just had to touch him a few times. Those boys from Texas can hit, man.”

Derrick Lewis: "I hope to get it on hopefully this year with Francis Ngannou. If not, it’s fine, then hopefully I get Blaydes or Fabricio next. I’m coming to take that No. 1 spot for sure.” #UFCAustin — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) February 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone knocked out his good friend Yancy Medeiros in the first round of the main event.

The victory was Cerrone's 20th in the UFC, tying him for the most in history.

Yancy is such a good dude but you can’t play buddy/buddy with Cerrone during a fight. Makes Cowboy that much more comfortable. Same thing happened in Brown fight. #UFCAustin — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 19, 2018

“You know, they call me, I say ‘where are we going,’ and that’s all I need to know,” Cerrone said.