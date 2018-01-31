If you thought Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather going back and forth on Twitter was something we were leaving behind in 2017, think again.

McGregor uses son in profane tweet to Mayweather

The two combat stars were back at it once again on Wednesday (AEDT).

Mayweather started by posting a cryptic video that showed him climbing into a cage at a Las Vegas gym, no doubt to tease the people who are interested in the rumours the 41-year-old boxer could try his hand at MMA this year.

Mayweather has dismissed those notions, but Wednesday's (AEDT) video combined with two of McGregor’s responses will no doubt stoke the fire at least a little while longer.

McGregor’s first response was a bemused but polite one, the type of message that two pals who cashed huge checks for their megafight last August might send back and forth.

Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son.

Yours sincerely,

Senior. https://t.co/Qk3U69isTS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2018

McGregor’s second tweet, sent just over an hour later, contained a rare daily double: A picture of a cute baby (his eight-month-old son Conor Jr.) and an instructive profanity.

Earmuffs!

Well then.

There are so many questions here: Was McGregor angry? Just having fun?

What was Mayweather trying to do with his video? Is a McGregor-Mayweather fight on the MMA star’s turf something that could actually happen?

If last year’s fight taught us anything, it’s that you should never say never to anything as long as there are exorbitant sums of money to be made.

And if it does happen? Well, we can only hope that Conor Jr. tops his outfit from last year’s fight.