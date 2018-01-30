News

'God hates me': Rousey breaks silence on brutal UFC exit
'God hates me': Rousey breaks silence on UFC

'Insufferable' Mundine's sexist rant on reality TV

7Sport

Boxing star Anthony Mundine has been slammed for sexist remarks in the opening minutes of his stint on reality television.

Just one day after saying gays are "confusing to society", Mundine once again got his name in the headlines by telling female contestants on 'I'm a Celebrity' to cook and clean for him.

“I just kick back and relax while women cook and clean. That is my attitude,” Mundine said.

ALL OVER: Tomic quits the jungle, vows to focus on tennis

WISE WORDS: AFL star's fighting message to wayward Bernard Tomic

Mundine's comments drew cheers from Bernard Tomic, however another male contestant said he still had to help out around camp, "we gotta do some chores", he said.

Mundine was having none of it.

"I'm the leader bruzz, I'm the leader, I say what's going on," Mundine replied.

Mundine relaxed in his bed as he argued women should cook for him. Pic: Ten

"You should be doing your work, you should do what you gotta do. Cook, clean. Women gotta cook and clean alright," Mundine said to a female contestant.

"I'm just bringing old-fashioned back... there's roles, there's equality but there's roles.

"The men hunt, the men provide everything, and the women (they do) domestic duties."

Not surprisingly Mundine's comments were instantly met with backlash from the female contestants, leaving Mundine to argue that he is indeed very respectful.

"I'm very respectful, I'm the most respectful cat out there," Mundine argued.

But people were having none of it on social media, immediately calling out the former NRL star for his backwards attitude.







Only 24 hours earlier, the 42-year-old this time took aim at the homosexual population, saying they are "confusing to society".

“My biggest fear is Allah and if Allah prohibits it, then it’s wrong," Mundine told Fairfax Media.

"I was always taught that two genders together is natural; it’s what’s meant to be. Male and male, or female and female, is just confusing to society."

Mundine then attempted to soften his stance by insisting he has no personal problem with gay people, and that one of his friends is in fact gay.

Mundine says god will judge gay people. Pic: Getty

"That’s their prerogative; all I can do is warn them," Mundine said.

“I always tell my gay friend, ‘You’ve got to find a lady…god will judge you, not me.’”

Mundine also criticised the ABC for "promoting" homosexuality, particularly to young people.

In the same interview 'The Man' argued the media perpetuate an image of him that in no way reflects who he really is.

The former rugby league star recently hit out at the media over their reporting of his comments regarding Jeff Horn.

Anthony Mundine recently defeated Tommy Browne by KO. Pic: Getty

"Whites get privileges, and because Horn is white, he gets all that ­attention and media coverage," Mundine said earlier in January.

He later took to Facebook to criticise the media for calling him racist.

"I see the papers are at it again trying to word things like I'm a racist to white people," Mundine wrote.

"I AINT SLAM NOBODIES (sic) HERITAGE."

Instead, Mundine argues he's a humble person, who occasionally talks it up in front of the cameras.

"The media have made me out to be a villain," he said.

"People mistake my confidence for arrogance. I'm actually quite a shy, humble person.

"I treat people the way I want to be treated, and I hope Australians get to see that side of me in the jungle."

"When it's, 'Lights, camera, action!', I turn into a different beast. Away from that, I'm a cool cat."

