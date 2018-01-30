Date set for blockbuster Golovkin rematch against Alvarez

News

MMA fighter disqualified for front flipping off opponent who knocked himself out
No venue was announced for the showdown on the Mexican "Cinco de Maio" holiday between Mexico's Alvarez, 49-1 with two drawn and 34 knockouts, and Kazakstan's unbeaten "Triple G", 37-0 with one draw and 33 knockouts.

The sensational sequel puts Golovkin's World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council crowns up for grabs after judges rendered a split draw.

"This is the fight the world wants. This is the fight boxing deserves," Golovkin said.

"I didn't agree with some of the judges' decisions in the first fight. This time there will be no doubt. I am leaving the ring as the middleweight champion of the world."

The first fight, which attracted a record crowd for an indoor Las Vegas fight, also left Alvarez wanting more.

"This time, Golovkin won't have any excuses regarding the judges because I'm coming to knock him out," Alvarez said.

Both men thought they'd won the first fight in 2017. Image: Getty

Alvarez, a 27-year-old from Guadalajara, captured two world super welterweight crowns and moved up to become a champion in the 160-pound division by beating Miguel Cotto in 2015.

"I'm delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history," Alvarez said. "This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best."

Golovkin, 35, dominated as an amateur and took Olympic silver before turning professional in 2006. He had a 23-fight knockout streak that ended last March with a unanimous decision win over Danny Jacobs.

"I am ready to battle Canelo again and am happy he took this fight again," Golovkin said.

