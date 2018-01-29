Mundine's stunning anti-gay rant

Anthony Mundine has wasted no time getting his name back in the headlines as he prepares for another venture into reality television.

Mundine's stunning anti-gay comments

Well known to spark up controversy ahead of big fights, the 42-year-old this time took aim at the homosexual population, saying they are "confusing to society".

“My biggest fear is Allah and if Allah prohibits it, then it’s wrong," Mundine told Fairfax Media.

"I was always taught that two genders together is natural; it’s what’s meant to be. Male and male, or female and female, is just confusing to society."

Mundine then attempted to soften his stance by insisting he has no personal problem with gay people, and that one of his friends is in fact gay.

"That’s their prerogative; all I can do is warn them," Mundine said.

“I always tell my gay friend, ‘You’ve got to find a lady…god will judge you, not me.’”

Mundine also criticised the ABC for "promoting" homosexuality, particularly to young people.

In the same interview 'The Man' argued the media perpetuate an image of him that in no way reflects who he really is.

The former rugby league star recently hit out at the media over their reporting of his comments regarding Jeff Horn.

"Whites get privileges, and because Horn is white, he gets all that ­attention and media coverage," Mundine said earlier in January.

He later took to Facebook to criticise the media for calling him racist.

"I see the papers are at it again trying to word things like I'm a racist to white people," Mundine wrote.

"I AINT SLAM NOBODIES (sic) HERITAGE."

Instead, Mundine argues he's a humble person, who occasionally talks it up in front of the cameras.

"The media have made me out to be a villain," he said.

"People mistake my confidence for arrogance. I'm actually quite a shy, humble person.

"I treat people the way I want to be treated, and I hope Australians get to see that side of me in the jungle."

"When it's, 'Lights, camera, action!', I turn into a different beast. Away from that, I'm a cool cat."