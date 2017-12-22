Mayweather responds to bombshell UFC talk

Floyd Mayweather has responded to UFC boss Dana White's bombshell claim that the boxing great could be set to fight in mixed martial arts.

UFC president White said Mayweather was in talks over a potential UFC deal after returning to the boxing ring to beat Conor McGregor this year.

Mayweather wasted no time in responding, stating that he has no plans to showcase his talents in the octagon.

"That's not what I said," the 40-year-old told FightHype.com.

"Exactly what I said is if I made over a billion dollars before, I could do it again.

"If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights or fight four fights and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make a billion dollars, which I can...we just don't know what the future holds for Floyd Mayweather.

"And I don't look forward to getting back in a boxing ring. I'm not doing it, but I'm saying I could make a billion dollars quick if I wanted to. But I never said I was going to fight in UFC, I didn't say that. Would and could are different things."

Mayweather knocked UFC champion McGregor out in the 10th round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas back in August to improve his perfect record to 50-0.

White claimed earlier in the week that he was in very serious discussions with Mayweather that could see the 50-0 boxer try his hand at MMA.

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," UFC president Dana White told ESPN.

"It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real?

"He usually tips his hand when he's in the media, and then that [expletive] ends up happening."

"We're interested in doing something with Floyd," White continued.

"Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor [expletive] happened. Anything is possible."

Mayweather is a career 147-pound boxer who doesn't walk around at a weight much bigger than that.

Meanwhile, McGregor is the current 155-pound champion who has fought as high as 170 pounds.

It's not impossible that there could be a catchweight MMA fight.

However, to get an MMA fight sanctioned by a commission would prove to be even more difficult considering that Mayweather has no experience whatsoever in MMA and would be at a significant disadvantage in the Octagon.

Nevertheless, stranger things have happened in combat sports and this would certainly top the list.

With agencies