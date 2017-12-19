WARNING: The following article contains graphic images that some readers may find disturbing.

Video emerges of fighter's shocking skull fracture

A Muay Thai fighter has gone viral over photos of a gruesome injury he suffered after being elbowed in the head, and video has now emerged of the shocking incident.

The fighter, known only as Jeremy, was taking part in a bout at the Patong Stadium in Thailand recently when he suffered a shocking skull fracture.

Jonny Betts, who trains with Jeremy at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, posted gruesome images of the injury to Facebook.

"Bit of a nasty injury caused by a big elbow on Monday night at Patong stadium. He had surgery last night, wish him a quick recovery!" Betts said.

The images show a huge dent in Jeremy's forehead, clearly as a result of a fractured skull.

The fighter from France has since left hospital following surgery to insert a titanium plate.

Footage has now emerged of the fight, showing the exact moment he suffered the skull fracture.

Incredibly, Jeremy doesn't even show signs of pain as the referee calls off the fight and doctors examine his head.

Betts told SPORTbible that Jeremy wanted to keep fighting.

Nothing to see here. Just Muay Thai fighter Jonny Betts missing part of his skull. Ouch. Damn those elbows. pic.twitter.com/BugYzyJDQs — BloodBathMMA (@BloodBath_MMA) December 15, 2017

"It happened in a professional Muay Thai fight at a local stadium. His Thai opponent landed a big elbow strike that caused the injury," Betts said.

"He was fine though. He wasn't wobbled and kept fighting, but the referee stopped the fight to get a doctor to look at the injury and the doctor obviously stopped it right away."

Unfortunately it's not the first time we've seen a fighter fracture their skull.

Bellator star Evangelista Santos suffered the same fate after being kneed in the head by Michael Page in 2016.