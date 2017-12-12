Boxing icon's hilarious blunder trolls Horn opponent

Boxing legend Michael Buffer has accidentally trolled Jeff Horn's relatively unknown opponent Gary Corcoran by saying the wrong name -- twice.

Reading from a card as the challenger to Horn's WBO welterweight title stepped up for his weigh-in at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, the American announcer smoothly called out 'Gary Gallagher'.

"He comes to us from the Peacock Gym, London, United Kingdom," Buffer began.

"His record, 17 victories, 17 wins by knockout, only one defeat, he's the WBO intercontinental welterweight champion, he's 'The Hellraiser', Gary 'Hellraiser' Gallagher!"

Corcoran and his camp did not budge as he walked up onto the scales.

"Eighteen fights, 17 victories, seven big wins by knockout, the challenger, Gary Gallagher," Buffer continued, only for multiple people to finally correct him.

"Corcoran, pardon me."

The Englishman made weight at 66.47kg, while Horn made it by just 16 grams after waking on Monday at 70.4kg.

Corcoran's camp insisted Buffer's rare blunder won't be needed as motivation despite co-trainer Peter Stanley feeling his fighter has been treated poorly since the moment he signed on as Horn's hand-picked challenger.

"Does it matter? He'll know his name afterwards, I promise you that. He won't forget it," he told reporters.

"Gary's a consummate pro. He's come here to fight and win. They both made weight, they're both fit.

"The only difference is Jeff's got the world title and Gary wants it."

Buffer wasn't alone in trolling Corcoran.

Horn, who last fought boxing great Manny Pacquiao, and trainer Glenn Rushton wore boxing gloves on their heads in a reference to comments from Corcoran's co-trainer Frank Greaves on Monday.

During a bizarre pre-fight press conference, Greaves turned on his laptop to show vision of Horn allegedly leading with his head in his title victory over Pacquiao in July.

He then taunted Horn by pulling out a baseball cap with a boxing glove taped to it before a bout of bickering broke out between the two camps.

“He’s strong, he’s tough, but he’s dirty. There’s no question that he’s dirty,” Greaves told reporters.

