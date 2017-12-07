News

Corcoran levels stunning accusation at Horn

AAP /

British challenger Gary Corcoran has accused Jeff Horn of headbutting Manny Pacquiao and expects more of the same in their WBO welterweight world title fight in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Unheralded Corcoran, 27, sensationally claimed Horn was known for leading with his head, saying the Australian butted 11-time world champion Pacquiao in his shock July triumph at Suncorp Stadium.

"It's the way he fights. I am expecting it," said Corcoran (17-1 win-loss record).

"I have been headbutted before so it doesn't bother me but Jeff is known for using his head.

"I am used to it."

Horn and Pacquiao. Image: Getty

Asked if he would air his concerns with officials before the fight, Corcoran laughed: "I'll bite him (if he does headbutt) - let's get on with it.

"He is good at it (leading with head) to a certain point but he hasn't fought anyone as big or young as me."

Corcoran trainer Peter Stanley seemed bemused by reports Horn's camp had big money future fights in the pipeline including a title defence against undefeated American Terence Crawford in April and possible bouts with ex-world champ Amir Khan and Anthony Mundine.

"I am really pleased for them that they can make their five or seven year plans but we hope to end it on Wednesday night," he said.

"Jeff Horn is a world champ. He beat Manny Pacquiao as I keep getting rammed down my throat 50 times.

"But he's picked us for this fight. He had a choice - you want a fight, we will give you a fight."

Wembley-based Corcoran was finalising training after arriving in Australia three weeks ago.

"He's relaxed. He's calm - that's when he is dangerous," Stanley said of his charge.

"I believe he will be the first Englishman to win a world (welterweight) title in Australia so after we didn't do too well in the Ashes or the World Cup it's abut time we tried to even the score up."

