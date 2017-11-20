Aussie accused of disrespectful act before controversial loss

Aussie UFC star Dan Kelly has had salt rubbed into his wounds at UFC Sydney, accused of a disrespectful act moments after losing a controversial points decision to Canadian Elias Theodorou.

Fans at UFC Sydney on Sunday could tell something was up between the pair when Theodorou refused to touch gloves with the Aussie before the fight.

That led partisan fans in Sydney to turn on the Canadian, and get right behind Kelly.

However their support quickly turned to anger as Kelly lost the bout by unanimous decision, despite appear to dominate his opponent in many facets of the game.

Fans took to Twitter to protest the result.

Meanwhile, Theodorou took the mic to explain exactly why he refused to touch gloves with Kelly.

Amidst powerful boos from the Aussie crowd, Theodorou revealed Kelly had abused him in the elevator ahead of the pair's bout.

Meanwhile. former Sydney Roosters Under 20s player Tai Tuivasa scored an incredible knockout in his UFC debut.

The man they call 'Bam Bam' dispatched American Rashad Coulter with a huge knee to the head on Sunday, earning 'performance of the night' honours.

Tuivasa unleashed a big kick to Coulter's leg before producing the spectacular flying knee, which sent Coulter crashing to the canvas.

It was the first UFC win by an Australian indigenous fighter, with 24-year-old Tuivasa, who has an aboriginal mother and Samoan father, carrying the aboriginal flag into the ring.