Boxer produces fastest KO in title fight history

South African boxer Zolani Tete has pulled off the fastest knockout in title fight history, flattening his opponent in just 11 seconds.

The 29-year-old landed a massive right hook with the first real punch of the fight against Siboniso Gonya, sending his opponent crashing to the met to retain his WBO bantamweight title at Belfast’s SSE Arena.

The huge blow came just six seconds into the fight, with the referee officially declaring it over five seconds later.

The 11-second bout breaks the record for fastest knockout in the history of boxing title fights, surpassing former WBO super-bantamweight champion Daniel Jimenez, who beat Harald Geier in 17 seconds in 1994.

Tete improved his record to 26-3 (21 KO’s), and set his sights on a unification fight against WBA and IBF champ Ryan Burnett afterwards.

“I’ve been preparing so hard for this fight,” Tete told to BoxNation.

“I knew Gonya wasn’t going to last. I won in the first round!

“My trainers are the ones doing the job behind the scenes, I would like to thank them.

“I would love to fight Ryan Burnett. I believe he stays here, this is his hometown, so we should see who is king of the bantamweights.”