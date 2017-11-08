Horn's brutal shot at 'easy' McGregor

Ahead of a showdown with Gary Corcoran in Brisbane, Aussie boxing star Jeff Horn has taken a shot at Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

While a rematch with Manny Pacquiao remains the priority for 'The Hornet', the former schoolteacher has revealed he would love to fight the 'The Notorious'.

However unlike his bruising victory over the Phillipino, Horn believes a fight with McGregor would be 'easy money'.

“It would be the easiest fight of my career,’’ Horn said.

"If it’s under boxing rules McGregor has no chance.

"I watched McGregor’s fight with Floyd Mayweather (in August) and Floyd wore him down and stopped him even though Floyd hadn’t fought for a couple of years.

"I would bring a lot more pressure on McGregor right from the opening bell and I hit a lot harder than Floyd too.

"If the fight can be made I’d love it. To bring McGregor to Australia like we did with Manny Pacquiao would be a terrific event.

"He’s a big name and I think the crowd here would love to see me beat him."

A potential Horn-McGregor bout was first suggested by the Queensland government, following their successful attempt at bringing Pacquiao to Brisbane.

Horn's manager Dean Lonergan also appeared more than open to the idea of a huge bout between the Irishman and the Australian.

"We’d love to have Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane again but there has been talk about Jeff against Conor McGregor and it’s a huge fight.

"We’re putting the challenge out to McGregor — tell us how much money you want and we’ll see if we can make it happen."

