Fight fans have gone into meltdown after an unthinkable piece of history was achieved on a ridiculous night at UFC 217.

History made in 'craziest UFC fight card ever'

Canadian legend Georges St-Pierre completed a stunning comeback on Sunday, beating Michael Bisping by submission to claim the UFC middleweight title after a four-year absence from the octagon.

SCARY SCENES: MMA fighter revived after 'dying' in the ring

WHITTAKER NEXT? Aussie set for blockbuster bout against GSP

The 36-year-old choked reigning champion Bisping into unconsciousness at the end of the third round to claim the belt after a thrilling back-and-forth battle on a night when three UFC titles changed hands in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Fighting for the first time in a heavier weight class, former welterweight champion St-Pierre, who walked away from the sport in his prime in 2013, had the better of the early exchanges, rocking the Briton several times.

At the end of the third round St-Pierre sent Bisping crashing to the canvas, and he followed up with a series of brutal elbows before taking the Englishman's back and applying a rear naked choke hold to finish the fight.

Rather than concede defeat, Bisping lost consciousness before referee John McCarthy stepped in to stop the fight.

Earlier in the evening, challenger Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning victory to wrest the women's strawweight crown from Joanna Jedrzejczyk, felling the Pole with a thundering left hand to finish the fight by knockout 3:03 into the first round.

Jedrzejczyk had repeatedly taunted Namajunas in the lead-up to the fight, but couldn't walk the walk.

The men's bantamweight title bout threw up another instant classic as TJ Dillashaw floored Cody Garbrandt halfway through the second to win by knockout and reclaim the belt he lost to Dominick Cruz in January 2016.

Garbrandt was made to look very silly after refusing to touch gloves with Dillashaw before the fight.

It was the first time in UFC history that three different titles have changed hands at one event, and fans absolutely lost their minds on social media.

3 new @ufc champions in one night. Never has this happened before. Crazy night of fights. #ufc217 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) November 5, 2017

Probably the craziest UFC card ever, rights and lefts like a mother, once again, a very intelligent fight, and the new, two division champ.. — PeaceLuvData (@PeaceLuvData) November 5, 2017

Craziest fight card ever!

#UFC217#AndNew — Anthony Cruz Veimau (@VeimauMMA) November 5, 2017

Craziest fight card by far https://t.co/NAuJjOcQ7h — Joseph Martin (@JosephMartin_) November 5, 2017

Craziest @ufc fight card... 3 new champions with @GeorgesStPierre back looking better than ever 🏆 #UFC217 — Johnny (@JKucela) November 5, 2017

Craziest fight card I seen 😮 — A.G (@AdamGuzman28) November 5, 2017

#UFC217 was definitely the craziest MMA card I've ever seen. It had everything. Looking forward to hearing from all the fighters, post fight — Leon 1st Service TV (@Leon1stService) November 5, 2017

Craziest and best fight card I've ever watched, this is why mma is getting as popular as boxing #UFC217 — Martyn Jarvis (@martynj24) November 5, 2017

That was the craziest fight card I've ever seen — Isidro Nunez (@c_dro99) November 5, 2017

#UFC217 Was the Craziest fight card I have seen in a longg time! GSP retains the Middleweight Belt-TJ Dillashaw wins the Bantamweight belt😳 — DR£ (@djardine21) November 5, 2017

Wowwwwwwweewwww!!!!!! #UFC217 this game is nuts !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 5, 2017

with AAP