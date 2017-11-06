History made in 'craziest UFC fight card ever'

Fight fans have gone into meltdown after an unthinkable piece of history was achieved on a ridiculous night at UFC 217.
Canadian legend Georges St-Pierre completed a stunning comeback on Sunday, beating Michael Bisping by submission to claim the UFC middleweight title after a four-year absence from the octagon.
The 36-year-old choked reigning champion Bisping into unconsciousness at the end of the third round to claim the belt after a thrilling back-and-forth battle on a night when three UFC titles changed hands in New York's Madison Square Garden.
Fighting for the first time in a heavier weight class, former welterweight champion St-Pierre, who walked away from the sport in his prime in 2013, had the better of the early exchanges, rocking the Briton several times.
At the end of the third round St-Pierre sent Bisping crashing to the canvas, and he followed up with a series of brutal elbows before taking the Englishman's back and applying a rear naked choke hold to finish the fight.
Rather than concede defeat, Bisping lost consciousness before referee John McCarthy stepped in to stop the fight.
Earlier in the evening, challenger Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning victory to wrest the women's strawweight crown from Joanna Jedrzejczyk, felling the Pole with a thundering left hand to finish the fight by knockout 3:03 into the first round.
Jedrzejczyk had repeatedly taunted Namajunas in the lead-up to the fight, but couldn't walk the walk.
The men's bantamweight title bout threw up another instant classic as TJ Dillashaw floored Cody Garbrandt halfway through the second to win by knockout and reclaim the belt he lost to Dominick Cruz in January 2016.
Garbrandt was made to look very silly after refusing to touch gloves with Dillashaw before the fight.
It was the first time in UFC history that three different titles have changed hands at one event, and fans absolutely lost their minds on social media.
with AAP