The stage has been set for an explosive UFC 217 with video emerging of a controversial knockout between two sparring partners.

Sparring KO at centre of big UFC controversy

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw are set to lock horns on Sunday, and the former teammates do not like each other one bit.

On Friday, Garbrandt released a video claiming to be proof he knocked out Dillashaw in a sparring session when they were both on Team Alpha Male in 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

Garbrandt posted the video on Instagram just hours after their pre-fight press conference where he got into a war of words with Dillashaw over proof that the knockout happened.

“There's truth to it, just like I knocked him out and don't have a video,” Garbrandt shouted.

“You don't,” Dillashaw fired back.

Garbrandt then released a short clip of the sparring session in question, which appears to show him land a right hand that drops Dillashaw to the mat.

“This guy is a liar,” Garbrandt wrote on Instagram along with the video. “He said I never KO'd him, that there is no video! Also that he has never took [performance enhancing drugs] and he never cheap shotted a former teammate, stealing his dream from under him!"

The story for the Garbrandt-Dillashaw bout that will serve as the co-main event of a loaded UFC 217 card is the drama between the two.

Dillashaw reached the finals of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and then went on to win the bantamweight title while a part of Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male. He is the man who finally brought a championship to the talent-laden team.

Garbrandt joined the team and immediately impressed all who saw him. In December, he put on a virtuoso performance in lifting the title from longtime champion and Team Alpha Male nemesis Dominick Cruz.

That win led to Saturday’s match with Dillashaw, who had lost his title to Cruz by the narrowest of margins on Jan. 17, 2016, in a bout that could have gone either way.

Allegations have been rife that Dillashaw went beyond the line in training and that he was hurting his teammates.

Chris Holdsworth, another Team Alpha Male fighter who won Season 18 of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' hasn’t fought since 2014. He said Monday on 'The MMA Hour' that he was kneed in the head during a training session with Dillashaw. He’s had concussion-related issues since and hasn’t been cleared to compete since 'The Ultimate Fighter.'

Garbrandt and Dillashaw were originally going to meet on July 8 in Las Vegas at UFC 213, but Garbrandt injured his back and had to withdraw. At the time, Faber told Yahoo Sports that he’d had to regularly counsel Dillashaw about the way he handled himself in training.

Dillashaw, he said, was too rough and didn’t recognize limits.

“Yeah, man, I don’t know what he was thinking, but I talked with T.J. a lot about that,” Faber said then. “There’s a fine line there. When we’re in practice, we’re trying to get better and learn, and this is a contact sport, but it’s practice, not a fight. T.J., man, it was like he was doing it intentionally. I don’t know, but it was just kind of crossing the line.”

So while Garbrandt-Dillashaw promises to be a momentous match, “As Team Alpha Male Turns” is getting at least as much attention.

It’s a part of the business, but the drama will end on Saturday when Garbrandt and Dillashaw settle the only argument that really means anything: which of them is the greatest bantamweight mixed martial artist in the world.

with Yahoo Sports