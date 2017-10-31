News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Conor McGregor breaks his silence
Conor McGregor breaks silence after bus rampage

Whittaker gets big boost as UFC comes to Perth

7Sport /

Sunday's UFC 217 blockbuster between middleweight champion Michael Bisping and challenger Georges St Pierre just took on added significance for Australia's Robert Whittaker.

0416_0500_nat_commgamesINTERVIEW
3:50

Peter Beattie on criticism of the games closing ceremony
0415_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:37

News Break - April 15
Hosking sprints to road race gold
0:59

Hosking sprints to road race gold
0413_1800_vic_footy
2:12

Footy cash splash in landmark deal
0413_1800_nsw_cricket
3:29

Seven becomes the new free-to-air home of cricket
0413_0500_nat_drug
0:27

Three Australians failed drug tests before Games
0413_0500_nat_glory
2:42

More glory for Aussies at Commonwealth Games
Turnbull's awkward singalong at the swimming
0:42

Turnbull's awkward singalong at the swimming
Real Madrid defeat Malaga away
1:30

Real Madrid defeat Malaga away
0416_0500_nat_sportsbreak
3:06

Sports Break - April 16
0416_0500_nat_motorsports
0:40

Ricciardo's victory
0416_0500_nat_football
0:29

Finals dream abandoned for Western Sydney
 

Perth Arena was on Tuesday announced as the venue for UFC 221 on February 11, 2018.

Whittaker is expected to take on the winner of the Bisping-St Pierre bout as the event's headline fight.

The McGowan government in June lifted a ban on combat sports such as mixed martial arts being held in fenced-in enclosures like the UFC's Octagon.

He will be ringside in New York this weekend to discover his opponent.

Bisping called out Whittaker at UFC 213. Pic: Getty

The 26-year-old Whittaker won the interim middleweight title when he defeated Yoel Romero in a unanimous decision at UFC 213 in July.

He injured his knee in the bout, which put him out of the cage until 2017.

Whittaker and Bisping were supposed to meet UFC 193 in 2015 before the Englishman withdrew from the fight.

with AAP

Back To Top