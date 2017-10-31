Whittaker gets big boost as UFC comes to Perth

Sunday's UFC 217 blockbuster between middleweight champion Michael Bisping and challenger Georges St Pierre just took on added significance for Australia's Robert Whittaker.

Perth Arena was on Tuesday announced as the venue for UFC 221 on February 11, 2018.

Whittaker is expected to take on the winner of the Bisping-St Pierre bout as the event's headline fight.

The McGowan government in June lifted a ban on combat sports such as mixed martial arts being held in fenced-in enclosures like the UFC's Octagon.

He will be ringside in New York this weekend to discover his opponent.

The 26-year-old Whittaker won the interim middleweight title when he defeated Yoel Romero in a unanimous decision at UFC 213 in July.

He injured his knee in the bout, which put him out of the cage until 2017.

Whittaker and Bisping were supposed to meet UFC 193 in 2015 before the Englishman withdrew from the fight.

