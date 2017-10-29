UFC fan favourite's comeback ruined by savage KO

Brazilian hometown hero Lyoto Machida has copped a brutal first-round knockout in his first UFC fight in 18 months.

Machida took on Derek Brunson in Sao Paulo on Sunday, looking to win his first taste of Octagon action since he was suspended for a doping violation in 2015.

However Brunson was having any of it, putting Machida to sleep with a savage flurry of punches early in the bout.

Brunson sent Machida tumbling to the mat before reigning down a few more massive blows, forcing the referee to stop the fight as 'The Dragon' lay motionless.

Machida's home crowd were stunned into silence as the Brazilian fighter's comeback ended in pain.

Machida is one of the last fighters you’d believe would ever cheat, though enough time has passed since the UFC contracted with the United States Anti-Doping Agency in 2015 and enough fighters have tested positive since that it’s understandable if one is suspicious of all fighters.

Prior to Sunday, Machida hadn’t fought since being knocked out by Yoel Romero on June 27, 2015. It was his second straight loss – he was submitted by Luke Rockhold on April 18, 2015 – and it was his third loss in four fights.

He was preparing for an April 16, 2016, bout against Dan Henderson when he was randomly tested.

Machida admitted to the doping control agent that he was taking a supplement which contained 7-Ketodehydroepiandrosterone, or 7-keto-DHEA, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list as an anabolic agent. Machida claimed ignorance, saying he didn’t know the substance was banned, but he immediately owned his mistake and asked for forgiveness.

with Yahoo Sports US