Former MMA star's brutal KO in boxing debut

At a boxing event promoted by former champ David Haye, Page scored the easy victory in the light heavyweight division after the referee ruled his opponent was unable to continuing fighting due to the huge shot.

“I’m completely fine, no injuries,” Daley said after his debut.

“I’m a combat specialist. I think my style suits multiple (styles of) combat. If you ask me to go to the Olympics and do some taekwondo, I’ll tell you what, I can do it."

Page has also been linked to a return to the Octagon to fight long-time rival Paul Daley, however Page was trying his best to deflect that chatter after his boxing fight.

“I don’t know who that is,” he said.

"I’ve never heard of his name. I don’t even know who you’re talking about right now. Probably some random garbage fighter that has a big mouth."

Page is hoping to get in another boxing bout by year's end and move to the super middleweight division.

He eventually wants to work towards a 12-round fight.

Page made headlines last year with a bizarre Pokemon-themed celebration after knocking out his opponent.