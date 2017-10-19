News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
MMA fighter disqualified for front flipping off opponent who knocked himself out
MMA fighter disqualified for front flipping off opponent who knocked himself out

Russian truckie obliterates pro fighter with savage KO punch

7Sport /

A truck driver has announced himself as a fighting force with an epic knockout victory over a trained MMA fighter in a Russian street fight.

Joshua and Parker go head-to-head
0:53

Joshua and Parker go head-to-head
Travaris Cadet lowers the shoulder against Chargers
0:14

Travaris Cadet lowers the shoulder against Chargers
Georgia running back Sony Michel reveals and explains his 'rap name,' helps Daniel Jeremiah come up with his own
4:52

Georgia running back Sony Michel reveals and explains his 'rap name,' helps Daniel Jeremiah come up with his own
Mike Mayock explains why Texas left tackle Connor Williams' versatility could make him a first-round pick
1:04

Mike Mayock explains why Texas left tackle Connor Williams' versatility could make him a first-round pick
Texas Head Coach Tom Herman on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield: 'Holy smokes... lightning in a bottle'
0:38

Texas Head Coach Tom Herman on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield: 'Holy smokes... lightning in a bottle'
Small school, big impact: Why UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport can be a NFL star
2:15

Small school, big impact: Why UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport can be a NFL star
Sean Payton on playoff loss to Vikings: 'I kick myself' for that third-and-1
3:00

Sean Payton on playoff loss to Vikings: 'I kick myself' for that third-and-1
How could trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. impact New York Giants' draft strategy?
2:33

How could trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. impact New York Giants' draft strategy?
Devonta Freeman runs angry with power against Lions
0:11

Devonta Freeman runs angry with power against Lions
Texas left tackle Connor Williams explains what he wanted to show scouts at his pro day
2:28

Texas left tackle Connor Williams explains what he wanted to show scouts at his pro day
Ian Rapoport: New York Giants Giants turned down trade offer for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
0:29

Ian Rapoport: New York Giants Giants turned down trade offer for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Three trades that could shake up the 2018 NFL Draft
1:50

Three trades that could shake up the 2018 NFL Draft
 

In a video uploaded to Youtube channel Arrows Street Fight, the truckie in yellow can be seen slowly working his way into the fight and asking the crowd for advice.

About three minutes into the bout with MMA fighter Denis Lobikov, the truckie finally finds his range and lands a brutal combo on his professional opponent.

The force of his powerful overhand right hand is incredible, as his opponent crumples to the ground from the impact.

The truckie lands with the powerful shot. Pic: Arrows Street Fight

After a quick flurry of punches on the grounded opponent the fight is ruled over and the pair quickly embrace, showing great sportmanship.

The truck driver is quickly in a joking mood, even asking where the cameras are after his incredibly impressive victory.

Meanwhile his beaten opponent was fine after the bout, despite the brutal strike he copped.

It's just one of a number of brutal MMA knockouts we've seen in recent times, including a brutal loss endured by Aussie fighter Matthew Frincu.

Frincu took on Curtis Millender in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 24 on the weekend but was knocked out in quick time.

The Aussie momentarily dropping his guard and Millender landed a powerful front high-kick to win just 38 seconds into the bout.

Yikes! Image: LFA

The loss is a major setback for the 24-year-old Arizona-based Australian, who is hoping to impress and win a UFC contract.

He had previously gone 7-1 since making the move from the Gold Coast, and now drops to 11-3.

Also at LFA 24, female phenom Mackenzie Dern made very quick work of Mandy Polk, drawing comparisons to Ronda Rousey in the process.

Back To Top