Russian truckie obliterates pro fighter with savage KO punch

A truck driver has announced himself as a fighting force with an epic knockout victory over a trained MMA fighter in a Russian street fight.

In a video uploaded to Youtube channel Arrows Street Fight, the truckie in yellow can be seen slowly working his way into the fight and asking the crowd for advice.

About three minutes into the bout with MMA fighter Denis Lobikov, the truckie finally finds his range and lands a brutal combo on his professional opponent.

The force of his powerful overhand right hand is incredible, as his opponent crumples to the ground from the impact.

After a quick flurry of punches on the grounded opponent the fight is ruled over and the pair quickly embrace, showing great sportmanship.

The truck driver is quickly in a joking mood, even asking where the cameras are after his incredibly impressive victory.

Meanwhile his beaten opponent was fine after the bout, despite the brutal strike he copped.

It's just one of a number of brutal MMA knockouts we've seen in recent times, including a brutal loss endured by Aussie fighter Matthew Frincu.

Frincu took on Curtis Millender in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 24 on the weekend but was knocked out in quick time.

The Aussie momentarily dropping his guard and Millender landed a powerful front high-kick to win just 38 seconds into the bout.

The loss is a major setback for the 24-year-old Arizona-based Australian, who is hoping to impress and win a UFC contract.

He had previously gone 7-1 since making the move from the Gold Coast, and now drops to 11-3.

Also at LFA 24, female phenom Mackenzie Dern made very quick work of Mandy Polk, drawing comparisons to Ronda Rousey in the process.