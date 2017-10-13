UFC glamour girl's shocking weight-cut post

UFC star Paige VanSant has revealed the drastic and dangerous weight-cuts she's undertaken in order to make weight for her fights.

One of the glamour girls of the sport, VanSant has been fighting in the UFC's 115lb (52kg) straw weight division despite typically weighing considerably more.

Weight-cutting is a controversial practice in the sport whereby fighters can often lose as much as 10-percent of their bodyweight in order to make the cut.

VanSant can weigh as much as 137lb or a full 10kg heavier than what she has to get down to in order to compete in the straw weight division.

The problem, particularly in women's UFC, is that in the past there has been very little middle ground with only three weight divisions - that is until earlier this year.

Now women like VanSant can compete in a recently introduced 125lb flyweight division, limiting the need for many to shed so much weight.

VanSant celebrated by posting a photo of one of her recent cuts with a relieved caption.

"115lb Paige? Ain't nobody got time for that!! Haha I can't wait to wreck shop at 125!!!! Who agrees????"

The 23-year-old revealed the extent of her drastic weight-cut in September and what she had to put her body through to get down to 115lb.

"It’s a big cut for me," she told The MMA Hour.

"I'm a lot heavier than people realise. I was honestly killing myself for this sport.

"In my last I want to say two fights or three fights, I've passed out in my bathroom.

"This last one, I passed out and had the doctors almost not cleared me for the fight.

"The 125 pound division is finally getting built, so it just made sense for me to try it out.

"I'm moving up. I'm a big advocate for body positivity and I was putting myself through an eating disorder to make weight. And it became not fun for me anymore. I hate cutting. I hated the process.

"Obviously, passing out on your bathroom floor is not fun, because you’re dying in a bathtub."