Tagir Ulanbekov's corner and friends have created havoc at a fight night in Russia after they stormed the Octagon before the referee could call off the fight.

Utter mayhem as fans rush Octagon before end of fight

Before the ref knew what had happened, the corner of Ulanbekov were jumping all over him to celebrate a victory.

Meanwhile the ref was in utter disbelief and telling both fighters to continue.

However what he didn't see was Ulanbekov's opponent tapping.

After a brief few seconds of mayhem, the ref ran to the edge of the cage and allowed the ecstatic men to celebrate.

There were a number of other big moments in the MMA world over the weekend.

Hussam Qashou pulled off one of the the most incredible finishes to an MMA match ever seen with a KO off his back.

Meanwhile, Demetrious Johnson won yet another bout with an incredible arm bar submission.