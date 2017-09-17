Both men call for rematch in boxing super fight

A blockbuster rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvraez is on the cards after their super fight ended in a controversial draw.

The middleweight showdown lived up to its hype as the two fighters traded huge punches and went after each other for 12 rounds.

Neither fighter was down and neither appeared seriously hurt but both landed some huge punches to the head that had the crowd screaming in excitement.

Golovkin was the aggressor throughout and landed punches that had put other fighters to the canvas but he couldn't put Alvarez down, and the Mexican star more than stood his own in exchanges with Triple G.

The two were still brawling as the final seconds ticked down and the fight went to the scorecards.

Alvarez was leading after the first three rounds, then Golovkin dominated the middle rounds. After a pep talk from his corner, Alvarez came out more aggressive in the 10th round and won the last three rounds on all the judges' scorecards.

One judge had Alvarez winning 118-110, a second had it 115-113 in Golovkin's favor, while the third had it 114-114. The Associated Press scored it 114-114.

Onlookers slammed the fight decision with many experts agreeing that while it was no doubt close, GGG was the better fighter on the night.

Did they bring these judges over from Australia? 😂 #CaneloGGG — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) September 17, 2017

Adalaide Byrd should never judge another fight. She should never be allowed outside of a padded cell after that. Disgusting. #GGGCanelo — Dave the Hater (@BoxingAsylumWhy) September 17, 2017

GGG got robbed. This is why people hate boxing. #GGGCanelo — Mike Miller (@yankee2479) September 17, 2017

The still undefeated Kazakh took the disappointment on the chin.

Congratulations all my friends from Mexico, Golovkin said. I want a true fight. I want a big drama show.

There was plenty of drama late in the fight as Alvarez seemed to rally and rocked Golovkin with uppercuts and big right hands. But just as soon as he landed he often took one back from the slugger so feared that most other fighters avoided him.

I won seven, eight rounds easily, Alvarez said.

It was a battle from the opening bell, as Golovkin tried to walk Alvarez down only to get hit by sharp counter punches.

Today people give me draw. I focus on boxing, Golovkin said. Look my belts, I'm still champion. I've not lost.

Both fighters raised their hands in triumph at the final bell and jumped into the arms of corner men. Then they waited as the scorecards were added up to see who would leave the ring with the belts.

It's not my fault, Golovkin said. I put pressure on every round.

When pressed on whether they would like a rematch, both fighters were unequivocal.

Of course I want a rematch, Golovkin said. I want a fight. A true fight. I have my belts. I want a championship fight.

Obviously yes, if the people want it, Alvarez said. He didn't win, it was a draw. I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him.

The draw was the first mark on Golovkin's record, which now stands at 37-0-1. Alvarez is now 49-1-2, his only loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Alvarez was guaranteed $5 million, while Golovkin had a $3 million guarantee. Both were expected to make much more on a share of the pay-per-view revenue.