Middleweight fighter Uriah Hall produced a moment of brilliance on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 116 in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Hall drops Jotko with incredible straight-right KO

Hall dropped Krzysztof Jotko in the second round, bouncing back from a first round that saw Jotko dominate the 33-year-old Jamaican.

A straight right sent Jotko crashing to the canvas, giving Hall his first win in just under two years.

He last defeated Gegard Mousasi in September 2015, having lost to Robert Whittaker at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Derek Brunson this time last year and -- in a rematch -- Mousasi in Ireland last November.

Jotko, 28, had lost just one fight in his first 20 but has now lost twice this year, having lost to David Branch -- who is actually headlining the event against Luke Rockhold -- in May.